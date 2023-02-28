In haunted matches like the one against the Sampdoria it takes magic to fix the situation. As Luis Alberto takes her by the hand Lazio and with a fireball from outside the area he gives away the three points to Sarri and closing in on second place, now just two lengths away. Third in a row in the last three matches at the Olimpico against the blucerchiati for the Spaniard, with another pearl of his. Luis smiles, and also Provedelagain at the top of the clean sheet ranking by A league at 13 and second in Europe in the top five leagues. Another ko instead for Sampdoria.

First half with many chances, but no goals

Lazio starts immediately with their foot on the accelerator, while Samp is aggressive man on man. Sarri compared to the expectations of the day before, only Hysaj changes with Lazarusmoving Marusic to the left, while Stankovic, without six players, confirms a defensive approach. The match risks being uncorked already in the 6th minute, but Luis Alberto on a free-kick from the edge he hits the barrier after the personal action of Felipe Anderson. The wingers are in better shape for the biancocelesti, especially Pedro with a carbon mask, one step away from the lead in the 19th minute with a deflected right foot. Lazio continues to press and two minutes later it is Immobile who comes close to scoring from a corner development. The Capitoline club fails to strike, so in the 29th minute it is Sampdoria who risk the lead. Counterattack that finds Lazio open, but cooking he rebounds his left from the last obstacle, Marusic. Sarri’s team shows up again and in the 40th minute wastes the impossible with a triple chance: Felipe Anderson kicks, Pedro on the rebound he takes the post and finally Immobile in front of the goal kicks high. Last emotion of a first half ended with protests from the hosts for a missed whistle on Pedro in the area.

The magic of Luis Alberto gives the three points to Lazio

We need a change of gear that even at the start of the second half, but is struggling to arrive. Lazio’s maneuver is staid, so Sarri changes in the 57th minute. Inside Zaccagni instead of Pedro, the best up to that point, and Neighbor for Cataldi with the aim of giving more physicality to the midline. In the meantime, Sampdoria believes in it and on a couple of occasions makes themselves dangerous, first with Seagulls and then with Lammers, while Lazio returned to being seen, but Immobile devoured another opportunity after the action of Zaccagni and Marusic on the left. It looks like a haunted race and in these cases you need the champion’s shot to unlock it. So in the 80th minute he takes the chair Luis Alberto. Suboptimal reject of Nuytinck and edged by the limit of the number 10 which slips under the seven making theOlympic. In the final Basic and Hysaj enter, who take a few too many risks, but Colombo’s triple whistle is a liberation.