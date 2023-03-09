Home Sports Biathlon: Wierer-Vittozzi, double win in the 15 km of Ostersund. To Lisa specialty cup 2023
Biathlon: Wierer-Vittozzi, double win in the 15 km of Ostersund. To Lisa specialty cup 2023

The biathlon girls they give toItalia another historic day. TO Ostersundpenultimate stage of the season before the epilogue in Oslo, victory by Dorothea Wierer in the 15 km individual in front of the teammate Lisa Vittozzi. Perfect match for the two blues at the polygon, where no mistakes were made. Wierer finished in 41.19.6, preceding her compatriot by 25.5 seconds in the first blue brace in history in this specialty. On the podium also the German Hermann-Wick. Vittozziwith this second place (4th podium in as many races) he also conquers the Specialty cup, the second after that of 2019. It is the seventh Italian ‘coppetta’. For Wierer it is the 15th victory of his career.

