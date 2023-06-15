Home » The police already know more about the death of the young biathlete
The police already know more about the death of the young biathlete

“It’s a relief for the relatives and for us that he was found. They got answers and it’s good that we can provide them. That’s our job,” chief investigator Ragnhild Ouren said, according to Norwegian newspaper Gudbrandsdolen Dagningen. Information is taken over by other foreign media.

They searched for the biathlete around Lillehammer for almost three months. According to his parents, he was struggling with psychological problems shortly before his disappearance. It wasn’t until early June that the police found the body after a tip from a tourist’s accidental find. In the area where Sporaland might have disappeared, he saw “something blue” on the ground. Shortly after, a “dead person” was found. It is now confirmed that he was the wanted biathlete.

According to the autopsy report, he suffered fractures that indicate a fall from a height. The police did not say anything more about the athlete’s last moments.

Ouren said only that there were no indications that a crime had been committed in this connection and that it was believed to be an accident. The police spokeswoman said before that that no one else’s culpability was found during the first examination of the victim.

