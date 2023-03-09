news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 09 – For the first time since his inauguration as general commander of the Carabinieri, the general of the army corps Teo Luzi was in Reggio Emilia, visiting the ‘Leone Carmana’ barracks, headquarters of the Reggio provincial command .



The senior officer, accompanied by the commander of the Emilia-Romagna Carabinieri Legion, Brigadier General Massimo Zuccher and after being received by the provincial commander, Colonel Andrea Milani, met the officers, the station commanders and a large number of soldiers from the province , including the carabinieri who conducted the investigation into the murder of Saman Abbas, in addition to the forestry carabinieri and the provincial sections of the National Carabinieri Association on leave.



The general commander underlined “the fundamental role that ‘the Carabiniere’ plays in the Italian social fabric, as a constant and, often, the only point of reference for citizens and peoples, being the interface between the State and citizens”.



He then praised the soldiers of the Reggio Emilia investigative unit and of the Guastalla Company “who conducted the complex investigations into the murder of Saman Abbas with professionalism and without reserve, bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice”. Later, Luzi met the prefect Iolanda Rolli and the chief prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci, known when Luzi was provincial commander in Palermo and Paci served in the prosecutor’s office of the Sicilian capital. (HANDLE).

