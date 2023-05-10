Big step towards promotion: Elversberg wins against Bayreuth after being 2-0 down

Status: 05/06/2023 7:40 p.m

SV Elversberg took the next step towards promotion against relegation candidate Bayreuth. The SVE turned an early 0:2 deficit into a win.

In the last few weeks things have not been going well at SV Elversberg. In ten games, the team could only bring in two wins. Against the relegation candidate Bayreuth, a liberation should come on Saturday.

Bitter start for the SVE

The game then started with a setback for the Elversbergers. The guests from Bayreuth scored a goal in their first attack. In the 9th minute, Eroll Zejnullahu gave Bayreuth the lead.

About three minutes later, the guests went one better. Benedikt Kirsch netted at the Kaiserlinde to make it 0:2.

However, the answer from the Elversbergers was not long in coming. In the 15th minute, Manuel Feil scored from around 18 meters to make it 1:2 and thus reduced the Bayreuth lead.

The equalizer followed soon after. In the 24th minute, Semin Sahin made it 2-2 for the hosts.

SVE rotates game

Shortly before the end of the first half, Luca Dürholtz gave coach Horst Steffen the lead. In the 45th minute he put the ball into the right corner from 13 meters.

But that’s not all: Luca Schnellbacher extended the lead in added time and headed SVE to make it 4-2. After an intense first half, the score was 4:2.

The second half started off a little quieter at first. In the 64th minute, however, Jannik Rochelt increased the score to 5:2 and thus made the 21st win of the season perfect for the Elversbergers.

SVE at the top of the table with 70 points

With the win against Bayreuth, SVE extended their lead in the table again. Due to the three points, Elversberg is only one win away from marching through to league two.

Next Saturday, SVE has the chance to score again. Then she travels to the top game at SC Freiburg II. The game starts at 2 p.m.

