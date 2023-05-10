Home » ROUNDUP: Refugee summit under pressure to reach agreement – political fronts hardened
ROUNDUP: Refugee summit under pressure to reach agreement – political fronts hardened

ROUNDUP: Refugee summit under pressure to reach agreement – political fronts hardened

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal and state governments are looking for solutions to the dispute over the distribution of the costs of caring for refugees at a top-level meeting in Berlin this Wednesday. Because the cities and communities in particular are groaning under the financial burden, the states are demanding a higher share from the federal government. However, the latter does not want to inject more money than planned because, from his point of view, he is already contributing disproportionately to the costs. An agreement at the meeting of the country heads with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) (2 p.m.) is considered questionable. Before the meeting, the fronts were hardened.

In the first four months of this year, 101,981 initial asylum applications were received by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) – an increase of 78 percent compared to the previous year. Many municipalities see themselves at the breaking point. Cities and municipalities do not sit directly at the table, the federal states see themselves as representing their interests.

