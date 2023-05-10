Home » Walking: 5 benefits you don’t expect
Walking: 5 benefits you don’t expect

Land longer, hotter days spur us to get out more. Why not take advantage of it to walk a bit in a park or even in the city? Several studies have shown that thirty minutes of walking a day is good for your health. Here are the benefits that not everyone knows about

Walking for thirty minutes a day can improve your health more than you can imagine. Not only is it a fantastic form of cardiovascular exercise lightbut it’s good for mental and emotional health and can help you eliminate stress e sleep better. The thing is, not all of us consider it to be a real workout. Because we think it’s too easy, too common, too fun, or too relaxing to be considered a serious form of exercise. Instead, it is. And it is one of the easiest exercises we can do every day. Indeed, the challenge should be to make walking a regular part of ours daily routine. That is why it would be good to get into this habit.

Walking is good for the heart

All experts agree that walking is one of the best forms of exercise for heart health. The National Heart Foundation of Australia estimated that walking thirty minutes or more each day may reduce the risk of heart disease. Not only that: it would also reduce stroke rates by a good 35 percent. Plus, daily walking can help you maintain a healthy weight, good metabolism, good blood pressure and blood cholesterol, all of which help keep your heart healthy.

Reduces stress and improves mood

It’s no secret that exercise is a well-proven way to reduce stress. Walking releases endorphins, a feel-good chemical that promotes a state of pleasure and well-being. A 2018 study found that even short ten-minute walks can improve mood. Scientific research has also shown that physical activity, including walking, can reduce or prevent depression.

Walking strengthens the joints

You may not know this, but walking can play a huge role in reducing the development and progression ofosteoarthritis, a form of arthritis that affects the joints. It has long been known that exercise is beneficial in the treatment and prevention ofarthrosis. A recent study showed that walking can improve pain and slow the progression of the disease. Researchers have found that people who walk have a 40 percent reduction in the development of new knee pain compared to those who never walk.

Helps control blood sugar

According to research, those who walk regularly have thirty percent less risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This is because walking can help lower blood sugar. In particular, brisk walking has been associated with a 41 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. a 0.2 percent reduction in blood sugar level.

Walking strengthens the immune system

Many researchers believe that exercise can significantly boost immune function, as it causes a change in antibodies and white blood cells that help the body fight disease. The temporary increase in body temperature can also prevent the growth of bacteria, slowing the release of stress hormones, which can increase the chance of illness. Additionally, walking can clear bacteria from your lungs and airways, reducing your chances of catching colds and flu.

