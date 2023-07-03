Bizarre in the Slavia match. The referee ran away, so Douděra was caught by surprise. I enjoyed it, he laughed

When an unexpected and quite bizarre situation came up, he quickly and gladly took on an unusual task. Slavia footballer David Douděra tried out the role of assistant referee for more than half an hour of the red-and-whites’ preparatory match with Raków Čenstochová. “They weren’t referees, so I thought I’d try a new weight of responsibility. I like new things, so why not,” smiled Douděra in an interview for the club’s website. For the second half, he was replaced by Slavist substitute goalkeeper Jan Sirotník. In the match, the Red and Whites eventually defeated the Polish champions 2:1, as did Maccabi Haifa afterwards.

