Gkn, protest on the tower goes on, improvised procession – Tuscany

Assembly with 250 people turns into a demonstration

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JULY 02 – The protest of the ex Gkn workers of Campi Bisenzio (Florence) continues to the bitter end who have climbed the San Niccolò tower in Florence since Friday to demand payment of back wages and layoffs. The workers will therefore remain on the tower.

An assembly, which was attended by around 250 people according to what the workers reported, was held in Piazza Poggi, at the foot of the San Niccolò tower, where it was decided to continue the protest.

The assembly, recently concluded, has been transformed into an improvised procession that is parading towards the city centre. The procession, in which workers and sympathizers participate, was opened by a banner with the inscription “Our anger touches the sky, envelopes, income, reindustrialization”. (ANSA).

