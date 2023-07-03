Home » Windows 11’s Mandatory Update Causes Serious SSD Performance Issues
Windows 11's Mandatory Update Causes Serious SSD Performance Issues

Windows 11’s Mandatory Update Causes Serious SSD Performance Issues

Microsoft’s latest mandatory update for Windows 11, known as Moment 2, has caused concern among users due to a serious bug affecting computer performance. Many users have reported a significant decrease in the read and write speed of their SSDs, causing slower performance when playing games or booting up.

The foreign media outlet “Windowslatest” has highlighted numerous complaints from Reddit users who have experienced a decrease in SSD reading speed from 7,000MB/s to 3,000MB/s or lower. Some users have even reported speeds as low as 1,000MB/s, resulting in longer wait times when running programs.

After conducting tests, “Windowslatest” suspects that the code-named KB5023778 update, released in March, is responsible for the decrease in SSD operation speed. Several users have reported that removing this update restored their SSD’s performance to normal. Another user mentioned that the issue occurred after installing the KB5022913 and KB5023706 updates.

Microsoft has acknowledged receiving bug reports regarding this issue through its official support center. However, the company has not provided a timeline for when these bugs will be fixed.

