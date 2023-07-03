Implementing the Overall Deployment of Digital China Construction: A Step towards Smart Civil Aviation Development

Title: Civil Aviation Administration of China Embraces Digital Transformation to Enhance Smart Civil Aviation Development

In a bid to accelerate the construction and development of smart civil aviation, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the implementation of the “Guiding Opinions on Implementing the Overall Deployment of Digital China Construction and Accelerating the Development of Smart Civil Aviation Construction.”

With the goal of effectively coordinating the construction of new infrastructure and maximizing the potential of data elements, the “Guiding Opinions” aligns with the national initiatives of the “Overall Layout of Digital China Construction” Plan and the “Opinions on Building a Data Basic System to Better Play the Role of Data Elements.” The document serves as both a top-level design for civil aviation to implement the overall deployment of digital China construction and as a guide for the advancement of smart civil aviation and industry big data construction and development.

By adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “Guiding Opinions” emphasizes the importance of a solid foundation, digital empowerment, capacity improvement, and environmental optimization. By comprehensively improving the systematic, coordinated, and safe construction of smart civil aviation, it aims to achieve the digital transformation and intelligent operation of the industry.

The “Guiding Opinions” presents four working principles: “deepening reform, leading by innovation”; “system layout, digital empowerment”; “independent controllability, safety and reliability”; and “open cooperation, mutual benefit, and win-win.” It also sets a target for the digital transformation and development of the industry to be completed by 2027, with further progress expected by 2035.

The document emphasizes the consolidation of the digital foundation by enhancing facilities and data resource systems. Additionally, it seeks to empower crucial areas such as civil aviation safety production, aviation services, green development, government supervision, and industry culture through digitization. Furthermore, it aims to strengthen innovation in civil aviation digital technology and establish a robust digital security barrier, while optimizing the digital governance ecology and international cooperation patterns.

To empower the high-quality development of civil aviation, the “Guiding Opinions” presents 14 work measures. These measures include efficient coordination across all areas of the airport to accelerate the digital transformation of civil aviation and improve the industry’s total factor productivity.

The Development Planning Department of the Civil Aviation Administration ensures that the implementation of the “Guiding Opinions” will be supported by measures such as strengthening organization and leadership, improving the implementation mechanism, guaranteeing capital investment, and bolstering talent support. This proactive approach will accelerate the promotion of digital China and the construction and development of smart civil aviation.

With the Civil Aviation Administration of China taking center stage in driving digital transformation, the nation is inching closer to achieving its vision of a modernized Chinese-style aviation industry. The implementation of the “Guiding Opinions” marks a significant step forward in further enhancing the efficiency and innovation of civil aviation in the country.

