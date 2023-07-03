Symptoms and causes of cystitis: how to treat and prevent it, because it is more common in the summer?

Cystitis during the summer is a very common problem so the best thing is to prevent it and learn how to manage it.

Although it is a very common ailment, even today many people do not treat cystitis adequately, thinking of resolving it naturally. Or, calling into question the beneficial properties of blueberry.

Despite what one might think, cystitis is nothing more than a ‘simple’ inflammation, which one must necessarily and carefully eradicate to prevent it from reoccurring, risking contaminating adjacent areas as well.

Cystitis: symptoms and treatments

Cystitis is an inflammation of the bladder mucosa, which is usually caused by bacteria that travel up the urinary tract. There are those who suffer from it from time to time, who never and those who suffer from it chronically. Urinating becomes painful and difficult, there is a continuous urge such as not voiding and the inflammatory process it can also become lasting.

If the episode is unique, don’t worry because it can happen. In this case, the doctor will give the right therapy and the problem will be resolved in a short time. Where things get worse, though, it’s important to investigate to understand why it keeps coming back. Infections in this area should never be overlooked because from the lower urinary tract they can reach the upper onesspreading.

Cystitis is usually treated within a few days so that’s enough antibiotic therapy right for that type of inflammation. It all depends on what caused the infection. Typical symptoms are significant increase in urination, difficulty and pain in urinating, localized burning, painful bladder spasm, dark and foul-smelling urine, blood or pus. Cystitis is acute when these signs appear suddenly and very strongly, suddenly worsening even with fever and back pain.

The causes are varied. Lbacterial infection can come from Escherichia Coli, bacteria found in the intestines that affect the area from improper cleansing or touching, or Staphylococci of various kinds. Even some medicines can facilitate its appearance because they lower the immune system. Among the problems of the genital organs this is the most common and is often connected precisely to sexual intercourse which allows the infection especially for women.

The important thing is to pay attention to have safe sexdo not sit in unfamiliar or dirty places, have correct personal hygiene paying attention also during the washing phases, both to the suitable detergent but also to the movements that risk transmitting intestinal bacteria elsewhere, then causing inflammation in exposed subjects.

