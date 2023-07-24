Bizarre revenge on the referee! The boss of a well-known club seduced his wife

Revenge the likes of which the football world has probably never experienced. The Brazilian media came up with a bizarre story that was supposed to end the final match of the local championship from April last year between Atlético Mineiro and Cruzeiro (3:1). Cruzeira president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues took his club’s defeat very hard and claimed referee Felipe Fernandes Lima had a big hand in it. He therefore decided to take revenge on the referee, in a very unconventional way, by seducing his wife…

