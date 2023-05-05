Home » FC Schalke 04 with a risky game in the Bundesliga relegation battle
FC Schalke 04 with a risky game in the Bundesliga relegation battle

FC Schalke 04 with a risky game in the Bundesliga relegation battle

Dhis gentle smile from Thomas Reis, the relaxed facial features, the honest anticipation of the Schalke coach seem quite strange in these days of ever more concrete threats. A relegation of the traditional Gelsenkirchen club remains likely, and when other coaches such as Freiburg’s Christian Streich talk about the existential stress they felt in comparable situations, then one can only wonder about Reis.

The man actually seems to be enjoying the thriller, which continues on Friday evening with a game at Mainz 05 (8:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN). “We definitely want to get three points in Mainz,” he explained ahead of the 31st match day after the obligatory “Glück auf”, and probably nobody would have contradicted him if he had said: We have to get three points there. In addition to a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt and the duel in Mainz, Schalke will also play at FC Bayern and in Leipzig.

It is very likely that two wins will be necessary to stay in the Bundesliga, the calculation is simple: the home game against Frankfurt must be won, and since Munich and Leipzig are still a little stronger than Mainz, the much-needed away win should go to coach Bo Svensson succeed. So once again there is a lot at stake, but Reis exudes serenity. He looks healthy and well rested, a voice purrs, he casually brushes aside thoughts about his team’s weakness away from home.

Last weekend in the 2-1 win over Werder Bremen, it was “the first time to come from behind”, so why shouldn’t it also be possible to win away for the second time after Bochum’s 2-0? His team was “perhaps a bit blocked” on the other side of the home arena, says Reis, but now he “has the feeling that turning the deficit against Bremen has released new strength”.

