Details of the massacre near Mladenovac | Info

UB, the mass murderer from Mladenovac started his bloody spree in the villages after an argument in the school yard.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić/printscreen/social networks

UB, which is on Thursday committed a mass murder in the evening in the villages near Mladenovac where he killed eight and wounded 14 people, was arrested in the vicinity of Kragujevac. It is suspected that after an argument in the school yard in Mladenovac, he went to the house where he took an automatic rifle and went on a bloody spree.

The family of the boy (15), the youngest victims of the crazed UB, tell Kurir that they are not in their right mind.

“15 of his graves were dug up! Why didn’t they kill him, you piece of garbage! Oh my God, when my grandson killed a child who was like a rock, beautiful and full of life,” say the grandparents in front of the gate, dressed in black. Then they all cried, and the grandfather then added:

“What is it worth to me that they arrested him and that they are roasting him when my grandson and pride are not there“, she says, she hasn’t been there since.

According to the locals, the boy had a religious education class yesterday and was visibly in a good mood, and one of the locals described the terrible scene that happened.

“Lie down, I’ll kill you!”, said before the bloody feast UB allegedly in front of the monument in Mali Orašje, where over 20 children were celebrating St. George’s Day. Poor glory for them now that they are childless! What a chill from all this restrained us”, says the interlocutor and adds:

When he said “I’ll do anything to kill you” the boys joked and told him: Come to our place for a beer and hang out” but then he parked the car, took out his Kalashnikov and started to shoot. He killed the boy on the spot, he shot him in the head and he is unrecognizable after the shot.

The other children died, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

