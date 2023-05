Dhe 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam is about to go into the second division. For a long time, the Brandenburg women were a talent factory and figurehead of German women’s football, and have always been there since the founding of the single-track Bundesliga in 1997. Two Champions League triumphs, six German championship titles and three DFB Cup victories are on the letterhead, which could not prevent the club from being down eight points at the bottom of the table.