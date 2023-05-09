New board of directors for tourism

The hotel and campsite operator Matthias Hinterberger was confirmed in office as chairman. And otherwise there were no major changes. The supervisory board members are a mix of experts from the areas of hotel, gastronomy, trade and farm holidays.

“We are pleased that we have elected a supervisory board with a broad mix of experts from various tourism sectors,” says Thomas Möslinger, the interim managing director of the St. Wolfgang Tourist Association. “We are confident that the new board of directors will make a positive contribution to the development of tourism in the region.”

