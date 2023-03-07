Home Sports 2nd division: Arminia Bielefeld releases coach Scherning
2nd division: Arminia Bielefeld releases coach Scherning

2nd division: Arminia Bielefeld releases coach Scherning

Status: 07.03.2023 10:11 p.m

Arminia Bielefeld has released coach Daniel Scherning. The second division team announced this on Tuesday evening.

“After trusting discussions with Daniel Scherning, the decision was anything but easy for us,” said the management and supervisory board in a statement. “For us, after extensive analysis, there is unfortunately no alternative. With 21 points from 23 games, staying up in the league is at risk because we didn’t score enough points in the second half of the season. The impressions and the course of the game last Sunday in Braunschweig are particularly important for us regrettably been a reason to have to make a decision.”

Scherning was only coach in August 2022 Bielefeld after spending nine years as a player and coach in the East Westphalia junior division. Until further notice, the previous assistant coaches Sebastian Hille and Danilo de Souza will take over responsibility for the team. The club only announced the separation from Arabi after almost twelve years on Monday. The 44-year-old started his job in March 2011 as a sports director in Bielefeld. In September 2016, the Supervisory Board appointed him Sport-Managing Director.

After being relegated to the Bundesliga last season, Arminia is threatened with falling into the 3rd division. After 23 games, Bielefeld is in relegation place 16. On Sunday, a 3-0 lead at Eintracht Braunschweig (3-3) was lost.

