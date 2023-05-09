by gds.it – ​​54 minutes ago

Season over for Filippo Falco. The Cagliari striker will not take part in Saturday’s match against Palermo and will not even be there for the playoffs. This morning the centre-forward underwent surgery on…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cagliari, injury for Falco: he will miss Palermo and the playoffs appeared 54 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».