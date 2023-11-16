Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole Win 2023 Cy Young Awards

Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole Win Cy Young Awards

By Ricardo Montes de Oca/LasMayores.com | 6:24 PM EST

After being named the best newbies and managers in 2023, the Baseball Writers’ Association of North America (BBWAA) announced the winners of the Cy Young award for both leagues.

In the National League, left-hander Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres won the award for the second time in his career. Snell finished the season with a 14-9 record and led the Majors with a 2.25 ERA. He also became one of the few pitchers in history to win at least one Cy Young in both leagues.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees won the award in the American League, achieving his first Cy Young Award after finishing in the top five in previous years. Cole finished the 2023 campaign with a 15-4 record and led the American League in several departments, including ERA, innings pitched, WHIP, and ERA+.

Both pitchers closed out their seasons on a high note, solidifying their Cy Young candidacy. Cole becomes the sixth Yankee to win a Cy Young, joining a prestigious list of past winners.

