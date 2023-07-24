Bleues: Bacha in collective training this Monday, De Almeida in recovery

The faces were a little grimacing this Monday morning in Sydney, the day after the disappointing draw of the Blue against Jamaica (0-0). The French have carried out a cleaning on their training ground, with recovery for the holders, and more advanced session for the substitutes. Selma Bacha, victim of a sprained left ankle on July 14 during the test against Australia (0-1) took the opportunity to return to collective training. Elisa De Almeida, forfeited for the first match due to a calf crutch suffered two days earlier, returned to training individually, without apparent difficulty, even when she touched the ball.

Hervé Renard went to observe Brazil-Panama

Real Madrid striker Naomie Feller did not participate in the session with the substitutes, due to a small muscle discomfort in one thigh. After training, Hervé Renard and his assistant Laurent Bonadéi quickly rushed to the airport to go to Adelaide, to attend the match between Brazil, next opponent of Les Bleues on Saturday, and Panama (1 p.m. in France this Monday). The players were able to benefit from an afternoon of rest, with the possibility of leaving the base camp to enjoy Sydney.

