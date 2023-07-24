robbery leaves suspected criminal dead and another injured

While a group of alleged criminals on motorcycles was committing an armed robbery, an exchange of shots broke out on 16th and 21st streets in the Dangond neighborhood, resulting in one of the assailants being killed and another wounded.

The deceased was identified as David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia, who, apparently, along with other subjects on a motorcycle, perpetrated an assault on a citizen. The National Police received an alert call and the patrols of the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) responded immediately, meeting the group of assailants and an armed confrontation ensued.

Four of the alleged criminals were injured in the confrontation, while Manjarrez Guardia was seriously injured and was transferred to a care center, where doctors confirmed his death.

The Cesar Police Commander, Wilson Álvarez, explained that among the alleged assailants there are two minors involved.

“Invite the public, the families, because in many cases, it is minors who are committing these kinds of acts, all they do is put people at risk. The lines are enabled 24 hours, with a timely reaction we can materialize our work as a police officer. The Sijín personnel who were on duty in Valledupar responding to the request of a citizen who had been the victim of the theft of a motorcycle was approached by a group of at least six criminals, who using firearms tried to commit theft, to which the police personnel reacted, producing an exchange of shots, “said the high command.

The Police managed to capture one of the injured criminals, while two minors, including a woman, were apprehended and made available to the authorities for their corresponding prosecution.

The authorities have an eyewitness to the events, who has already been interviewed by the Judicial Police to obtain more information about the incident. It is known that this criminal gang had a history in Valledupar, recorded in criminal news and on social networks.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out an inspection of the corpse of David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia, transferring it to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine, for the rigorous necropsy.

