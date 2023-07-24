Home » robbery leaves suspected criminal dead and another injured
News

robbery leaves suspected criminal dead and another injured

by admin
robbery leaves suspected criminal dead and another injured

While a group of alleged criminals on motorcycles was committing an armed robbery, an exchange of shots broke out on 16th and 21st streets in the Dangond neighborhood, resulting in one of the assailants being killed and another wounded.

The deceased was identified as David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia, who, apparently, along with other subjects on a motorcycle, perpetrated an assault on a citizen. The National Police received an alert call and the patrols of the Criminal Investigation Section (Sijín) responded immediately, meeting the group of assailants and an armed confrontation ensued.

Four of the alleged criminals were injured in the confrontation, while Manjarrez Guardia was seriously injured and was transferred to a care center, where doctors confirmed his death.

The Cesar Police Commander, Wilson Álvarez, explained that among the alleged assailants there are two minors involved.

“Invite the public, the families, because in many cases, it is minors who are committing these kinds of acts, all they do is put people at risk. The lines are enabled 24 hours, with a timely reaction we can materialize our work as a police officer. The Sijín personnel who were on duty in Valledupar responding to the request of a citizen who had been the victim of the theft of a motorcycle was approached by a group of at least six criminals, who using firearms tried to commit theft, to which the police personnel reacted, producing an exchange of shots, “said the high command.

The Police managed to capture one of the injured criminals, while two minors, including a woman, were apprehended and made available to the authorities for their corresponding prosecution.

See also  Altivole, collision between a Mom bus and a car: five young people injured

The authorities have an eyewitness to the events, who has already been interviewed by the Judicial Police to obtain more information about the incident. It is known that this criminal gang had a history in Valledupar, recorded in criminal news and on social networks.

The Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out an inspection of the corpse of David Alberto Manjarrez Guardia, transferring it to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine, for the rigorous necropsy.

You may also like

Inheriting the Fine Style of “Four Downs at...

Red Cross youth group created a very special...

Javier Salazar fell from the fourth floor after...

Modern intranet – these 6 elements are important...

Alforja Festival, to the rescue of our identity...

Man lost his life in a work accident...

Promoting Zhou Dunyi’s Neo-Confucianism Culture: A Key Proposal...

Hunger: Can farmers still feed the world?

LG refrigerators feature industry-leading energy efficiency and unmatched...

How to Maximize Your Social Security Payments and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy