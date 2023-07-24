The body of Agustín Intriago was removed from the Manta forensic center

After 7:00 p.m. this Sunday, July 23, 2023, the body of the mayor of MantaAgustín Intriago, was removed from the Forensic Center where they performed the legal autopsy.

His body was transferred to the Gardens of Eden wake room where it will be prepared for the funeral.

Dozens of citizens came to the exteriors of the forensic center in search of information or to want to say goodbye to him.

Later he will be taken to his family’s home in the university citadel.

A press conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Community Surveillance Unit (UVC), on November 4th Avenue.

At the moment, the authorities have confirmed the arrest of a person of Venezuelan nationality linked to the murder of authority.

Agustín Intriago Quijano was born on January 20, 1985.

He was a lawyer with a Master’s Degree in International Trade and Finance, and a Diploma in Training by Competencies.

He was elected Mayor for the years 2019-2023 and re-elected until 2027, on the Best City list.

