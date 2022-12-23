For half a century, a flag of Genoa has dominated one of the most beautiful villages in the city and in Liguria. But the Sampdoria fans didn’t like it: and they filed a complaint in court…
Boccadasse, the disputed rock. This also happens, in a city where the rivalry between the two fans manages to be strong even in a season in which Genoa is struggling to get back to Serie A at the end of the season and Samp has to deal with a serious financial crisis which is also affecting the team and the market.