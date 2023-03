The medal was close, the young Czech biathlete surprised the world. Sixteen-year-old Ilona Plecháčová from Jilemnice, after finishing sixth in the sprint at the end of the Youth World Championships in Ščučinsk, took fourth place in the 7.5 km chase. Valerie Křížová, who took 12th position, and Anna Kulhánková, two years older, also seemed to be doing well. She improved by five places to the final 18th position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook