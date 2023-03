FC Bologna missed seventh place in Serie A with ÖFB team defender Stefan Posch. After four wins from five games, Bologna lost 0-1 (0-1) to Torino in the Italian championship on Monday evening.

AP/LaPresse/Marco Alpozzi



Marko Arnautovic, who has only played two matches since the beginning of the year due to injuries, was on the bench. The Vienna striker has been sidelined since February 12 due to a muscle injury in his right hip.

