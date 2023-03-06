The twenty-fifth day of Serie A ends with success for 1-0 of Turin on Bologna. At the Olimpico, the goal decides in the 22nd minute Yann Karamohwho receives in the box from sanabria and, after a splendid serpentine in the middle of the Bolognese defense, he strikes Skorupski on the first post with a delicate touch. A victory that allows the grenades to Juric to climb to ninth place with 34 points, one less than the rossoblù’s Thiago Motta.

THE MATCH



Juric continues to enjoy Yann Karamoh, who decides the last match of the twenty-fifth day of Serie A with his splendid goal in the 22nd minute: Torino beat Bologna 1-0 and took ninth place, going -1 from the team by Thiago Motta, who after two consecutive victories and above all the 1-0 win over Inter is back to losing in the league. The grenades start better and Skorupski has to save first on Sanabria, then right on Karamoh. In the 22nd minute, however, the former Nerazzurri scores the sensational goal that decides the match: he lands in the Sanabria area and slaloms in the middle of the Bolognese defense closed with a delicate touch on the near post who beats Skorupski, causing the Olimpico Grande Torino to explode .

In the second half, Ferguson, one of the least negative players in Motta’s dead offensive line, tries from the edge but is walled up by the grenade defence. The occasion definitely convinced the Bolognese coach to change in attack: inside Zirkzee instead of Soriano. In the 71st minute, however, a great intervention by Schuurs was needed to stop Orsolini only in front of Milinkovic-Savic, while nine minutes later it was Vojvoda, who came on for Ricardo Rodriguez, who missed doubling his header. Final in forcing for Bologna, but that’s not enough: it ends 1-0. Torino wins again after three games without success and confirms solidity at home (7 points in the last three home games), a step backwards for the rossoblùs, who are unable to detach Juventus.

REPORT CARDS

Shed 6.5 – He manages the rossoblù attack well and is providential on Orsolini: few interventions, but important and decisive.

Karamoh 7 – Increasingly important in Juric’s eleven: decisive at home, exactly like Udinese. His nets are not only beautiful, but also heavy.

Sanabria 6.5 – Sacrifice game closed in 1-0: his play back to goal to favor Karamoh.

Skorupski 6.5 – If Bologna stays in the running until the end it’s also thanks to their saves, even if not miraculous.

Orsolini 5.5 – Off and author of a race not in line with his amazing start to 2023: he has only one chance, but he makes a comeback.

THE TABLE

TURIN-BOLOGNA 1-0

Torino (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic 6; Djidji 6.5, Schuurs 6.5, Buongiorno 6; Singo 6.5 (28′ st Aina 6), Linetty 6.5, Ilic 6, Rodriguez 6 (28′ st Vojvoda 5.5); Miranchuk 6, Karamoh 7 (28′ st Radonjic 6); Sanabria 6.5 (41’st Seck sv). Unavailable: Fiorenza, Gemello, Gravillon, N’Guessan, Bayeye, Adopo, Gineitis. All.: Juric 6.5



Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski 6.5; Posch 6, Sosa 5.5 (33′ st Kyriakopoulos 6), Lucumì 5.5, Cambiaso 6; Schouten 6, Moro 5.5; Orsolini 5.5, Ferguson 6, Soriano 5.5 (12′ st Zirkzee 6); Barrow 5.5. Bardi, Ravaglia, Soumaoro, Bonifazi, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Medel, Aebischer, Pyythia, Arnautovic, Samsone. All.: Motta 5.5



Referee: Rapuan



Marker: 22′ Karamoh



Ammonite yourself: Buongiorno (T), Barrow (B), Schouten (B), Vojvoda (T)

THE STATISTICS



• Third goal in this league for Yann Karamoh: the class of ’98 has already set his goalscoring record in a single Serie A championship (previously two goals in 24 appearances for Parma in 2020/21).



• Torino have scored in all of their last 18 home games against Bologna in the top flight: it’s the longest open run of consecutive home goals for the granata in Serie A, considering their opponents currently in the competition.



• Only Victor Osimhen (five) has scored more goals than Yann Karamoh in Serie A since early February (three).



• Torino have won three of their last seven matches (D2 L2), as many victories as in their previous 13 top-flight games (D4 L6).



• Bologna have lost two of their last four league games (W2), as many defeats as in their last seven in the competition (W4, D1).



• Yann Karamoh scored in back-to-back Serie A games for the first time in his career.



• Antonio Sanabria has been involved in eight goals this league (six goals and two assists): the granata forward has already equaled the number of goals he’s been involved in in a single Serie A season (eight in both 2021/22 than in 2019/20).



• Bologna failed to score a single goal against Torino in this fixture: the last time the Rossoblù went goalless away in a Serie A match was against Roma last January (away defeat always 1-0).



• Bologna only made two shots in this first half: it was since the match against Sassuolo in May 2022 that the rossoblùs hadn’t finished a first half with fewer shots attempted (zero in that case).



• 150th appearance for Musa Barrow in Serie A.



