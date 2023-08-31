Bologna-Milan: a ceiling on prices but that they are popular

The last match of the first day is played on Monday evening at the “Dall’Ara” in Bologna where the hosts meet AC Milan. Just over 30,000 spectators were present with the stock of tickets put on sale which literally sold out in a very short time, reaching a thousand seats from the maximum capacity currently foreseen.

The full house curve in every order of place, begins with the usual scarf followed by the lighting of torches and smoke bombs that cover the whole sector also thanks to the support of all the flags that wave high for a few minutes.

A minute’s silence was observed before the kick-off due to the death of coach Carlo Mazzone, on several occasions on the Bologna bench, the best in the 1998-98 season when he won the Intertoto cup and lost two semi-finals in the UEFA Cup against Marseille and in the Italian Cup against Fiorentina not without the usual queue of poisons and controversies that have never been lacking in the almost forty-year career of the Roman coach. In total silence, two long banners commemorate Mazzone and that piece of football and stories he takes away with him, a religious recollection finally broken by a long applause that involves everyone present.

The actual game begins with a Costa curve always active as well as for the rest of the match, characterized above all by clapping and choruses of all kinds that follow one another until the end when, even if defeated, a convinced applause thanks the boys on the field for having put all their effort into it.

Coming to the away sector, it is already practically full at least an hour before the match. About 2,500 coupons were sold for the slice of Curva San Luca dedicated to the Rossoneri fans, even if there are so many scattered in all the other sectors, so much so that on the occasion of the goals there were several moments of tension, however immediately sedated by security.

In the AC Milan sector, for about twenty minutes a banner stands out on the balustrade against the expensive ticket proposing to set a price for the away sector. In this sense, for example, Juventus has already taken action by setting the price for opposing fans in the stadium at 40 plus pre-sales which bring the total to 45 euros: considering that the years before the prices were “dynamic” and changed according to the entity of the opponent, there were yes races where you paid more but also others that cost much less; considering the average number of tickets, in the end Juve therefore gained by serving their own interests and certainly not those of the fans of the other teams. Having said this, it is understood that beyond the fixed price, the urgency is that of prices that are truly popular.

In the AC Milan sector there are many banners and they offer a nice splash of colour, thanks also to the various banners which also offer a feeling of participation, impressively accentuated when all those present raise their hands to the sky to accompany the choirs. Even their singing support is always active and even sees some torches lit, teasing against Inter and against the home team, while in the ninetieth minute they welcome the team in the sector with a long applause which wins 2-0, excellent way to start the season.

Luigi Bisio

