San Andrés receives a travel agency

Hand in hand with internationally renowned speakers, on August 31 and September 1, Anato will hold the 27th version of the National Congress of Travel and Tourism Agencies, the most important tourism academic event in the country, which will guide businessmen of the sector about the new tendencies and demands of the market.

This year, the Congress will take place in the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, a destination that has shown great resistance to the current situation, and which is currently working to recover its connectivity and passenger arrival rates.

In figures

In fact, national air traffic, according to ANATO calculations, based on figures from the Civil Aeronautics, in 2022 1,497,879 passengers arrived on domestic flights, that is, 30% more than in 2019.

However, when comparing the first semester of 2023, this period had a reduction of 36%, when compared to the same months of last year.

The impact is also reflected in the fact that last year, 69,171 foreigners arrived in the archipelago, which meant a 30% drop compared to 2019, but compared to the period January-July 2023, there was an increase of 20% with 48,621, compared to the same period of 2022.

