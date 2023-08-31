Home » San Andrés receives a travel agency
News

San Andrés receives a travel agency

by admin
San Andrés receives a travel agency

Hand in hand with internationally renowned speakers, on August 31 and September 1, Anato will hold the 27th version of the National Congress of Travel and Tourism Agencies, the most important tourism academic event in the country, which will guide businessmen of the sector about the new tendencies and demands of the market.

This year, the Congress will take place in the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, a destination that has shown great resistance to the current situation, and which is currently working to recover its connectivity and passenger arrival rates.

In figures

In fact, national air traffic, according to ANATO calculations, based on figures from the Civil Aeronautics, in 2022 1,497,879 passengers arrived on domestic flights, that is, 30% more than in 2019.

However, when comparing the first semester of 2023, this period had a reduction of 36%, when compared to the same months of last year.

The impact is also reflected in the fact that last year, 69,171 foreigners arrived in the archipelago, which meant a 30% drop compared to 2019, but compared to the period January-July 2023, there was an increase of 20% with 48,621, compared to the same period of 2022.

Comments

See also  Two women, two stories and their struggles

You may also like

2023 China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade and Investment...

Family Minister Paus gives the first figures for...

Prisoners contribute to the preparation of the surf...

Colombian Designer Extradited to the US for Allegedly...

Pereira 160 years – The newspaper

The Provincial Government Party Group Holds Special Democratic...

“For the pamphlets, yesterday there was no Google...

Judge Rejects Trump’s Comparison to “Scottsboro Boys” in...

Mayor’s Office-banking agreement has disbursed $4,500 million to...

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Launches Speech on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy