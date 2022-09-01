Word to the technician of the Salerno Davide Nicola , at the end of the postponement of the fourth round of Serie A against Bologna which ended 1-1. One time on each side, the result of the “From the Ara “ reflects what has been seen on the field. A point gained for the grenades in a difficult field, with the equalizer regained in the final minutes thanks to the signing of Boulaye Yes who responded to Marko’s winning penalty Arnautovic of the Bolognese. These are the statements of the coach Nicola released in the post game to the microphones of Dazn:

“With the changes in the second half we tried to change the tactical set-up, to press Bologna even more. We knew they would be waiting for us. But I think we faced an organized, quality team. We too deserve the compliments, because we started with an important attitude and with the desire to achieve results. In the first half we deserved more. We are happy for the third consecutive useful result. We are growing and we are integrating the newcomers. We want to propose an aggressive game, maintaining as much balance as possible. We know who we are and what goals we have. I like the humility of the boys, which will allow us to grow further. The arrival of Piatek in our system? We have alternated several modules so far, everything is possible. Dia and Bonazzoli are physically fine, but the arrival of Piatek completes an attack that as a department needed his entry for the many commitments we will have to face “.