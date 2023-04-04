Despite the opener and the counter-attack missed by Maja (27th), the match did not get carried away and fell into the depths of boredom. It was not until the 75th minute of play to observe the first chance of the second act, cleared in front of his goalkeeper by Barbet. In the process, Guillaume thought he scored the goal of equalization (78th), but Poussin perfectly repelled the Guingampaise attempt. At the very end of the game, Badji hit the post, without consequence for the Bordelais, who moved up to second place ahead of Metz.