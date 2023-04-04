Home Sports Bordeaux takes second place in Ligue 2 by winning at Guingamp
Sports

Bordeaux takes second place in Ligue 2 by winning at Guingamp

by admin
Bordeaux takes second place in Ligue 2 by winning at Guingamp

The Girondins ensured the essential Monday evening at the end of the 29th day of Ligue 2: victory and second place in the Championship. But, the Bordelais had to fight to get rid of Guingamp (1-0), led by the stirring Hugo Picard (19 years old). Draft, Fransergio scored the only goal of the game (21st) on an assist from Josh Maja, little in sight. Guingamp stagnates in 10th place, seven points ahead of the first relegated, Laval.

The result perfectly sums up the show offered by the two teams on Monday evening. Well grouped together, still in numerical superiority defensively, the latter lacked offensive ambitions to panic the spectators of Roudourou, enchanted by the aggressive header of Eboa Eboa (6th), above the cage of Poussin, impressive in the stride in front of Guillaume (8th), signaled offside. Less well returned to the meeting, the Girondins reacted strongly: after a very good interception in the feet of Eboa Eboa, Maja offered the opener to Fransergio, solid in front of Basilio.

Despite the opener and the counter-attack missed by Maja (27th), the match did not get carried away and fell into the depths of boredom. It was not until the 75th minute of play to observe the first chance of the second act, cleared in front of his goalkeeper by Barbet. In the process, Guillaume thought he scored the goal of equalization (78th), but Poussin perfectly repelled the Guingampaise attempt. At the very end of the game, Badji hit the post, without consequence for the Bordelais, who moved up to second place ahead of Metz.

See also  Soccer World Cup 2030 - Morocco is included in the bid of Spain and Portugal

You may also like

sassuolo-torino Serie A, results in real time

Chen Yufei is in the first group Akane...

That speaks for Switzerland

UConn makes blue blood case, dominates San Diego...

VfB Stuttgart: Bruno Labbadia released after only eleven...

Vacation for Doncic and Irving?

Three-person basketball national men’s team announced the training...

England national team wears blue shorts instead of...

German Bowl: The court has to decide on...

Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Spurs ‘have to do much...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy