The Girondins ensured the essential Monday evening at the end of the 29th day of Ligue 2: victory and second place in the Championship. But, the Bordelais had to fight to get rid of Guingamp (1-0), led by the stirring Hugo Picard (19 years old). Draft, Fransergio scored the only goal of the game (21st) on an assist from Josh Maja, little in sight. Guingamp stagnates in 10th place, seven points ahead of the first relegated, Laval.
The result perfectly sums up the show offered by the two teams on Monday evening. Well grouped together, still in numerical superiority defensively, the latter lacked offensive ambitions to panic the spectators of Roudourou, enchanted by the aggressive header of Eboa Eboa (6th), above the cage of Poussin, impressive in the stride in front of Guillaume (8th), signaled offside. Less well returned to the meeting, the Girondins reacted strongly: after a very good interception in the feet of Eboa Eboa, Maja offered the opener to Fransergio, solid in front of Basilio.
Despite the opener and the counter-attack missed by Maja (27th), the match did not get carried away and fell into the depths of boredom. It was not until the 75th minute of play to observe the first chance of the second act, cleared in front of his goalkeeper by Barbet. In the process, Guillaume thought he scored the goal of equalization (78th), but Poussin perfectly repelled the Guingampaise attempt. At the very end of the game, Badji hit the post, without consequence for the Bordelais, who moved up to second place ahead of Metz.