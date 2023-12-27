Home » Boricua Martín Maldonado SIGNED with Chicago
Boricua Martín Maldonado SIGNED with Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are making moves during the winter market of Major League Baseball (MLB) by signing veteran Puerto Rican catcher Martin Maldonado. According to MLB Network journalist Jon Heyman, the White Sox and Maldonado have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, although the financial details have not been disclosed.

This signing marks Maldonado’s return to Chicago, where he previously played for the Chicago Cubs in 2019. The 37-year-old catcher, who was most recently with the Houston Astros, brings extensive experience to the White Sox roster. Maldonado has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals during his MLB career.

In the 2023 season, Maldonado played 116 games, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 36 runs with 69 hits, including 12 doubles. With this signing, the White Sox hope to strengthen their receiving corps as they look to improve on their 61-101 record from the previous season.

Maldonado’s accolades include winning the World Series with the Astros in 2022 and earning a Gold Glove award in 2017 while playing for the Angels. His addition to the White Sox roster brings a wealth of experience and leadership as the team prepares for the 2024 season.

