Home » District of Barranquilla Continues to Provide Temporary Basic Care at Animal Welfare Center amid Contractual Process
Health

District of Barranquilla Continues to Provide Temporary Basic Care at Animal Welfare Center amid Contractual Process

by admin
District of Barranquilla Continues to Provide Temporary Basic Care at Animal Welfare Center amid Contractual Process

The District of Barranquilla continues to provide temporary basic care for animals at the Animal Welfare Center, despite the ongoing contractual process for a change of administration. This announcement comes in response to a complaint made on social media regarding the suspension of services at the agency.

The District Mayor’s Office stated that management of the mobile emergency and sterilization units will be resumed with the new validity. Animals in need, such as dogs, cats, and horses, can receive care at the Animal Welfare Center from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on route 11 # 4 – 413 in the town of Juan Mina.

Rescued animals are receiving temporary care, including veterinary health and comprehensive well-being services, such as veterinary offices, waiting areas, and basic health care. The district administration noted that during the opening period of the CBA, 3,739 animals were cared for, many of which arrived mistreated or in delicate health conditions. The Animal Welfare Center continues to provide crucial services for animals in need despite the ongoing contractual process.

See also  The Pros and Cons of Watermelon: A Refreshing Summer Fruit with Gut Considerations

You may also like

Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk...

G+ Health Summit 2024 – Hospital reform and...

Thanks to the synergies between Irst “Dino Amadori”...

Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk...

“Practice in need”: Many doctors’ practices are to...

A Fresh Start: A Look at New Year’s...

The White House blocks the import of the...

Dengue, Argentina decrees a health emergency due to...

Packaging trouble: Ceramide Capsules from Elisabeth Arden

Empowering Older Adults: Motor Care Workshop Enhances Autonomy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy