The District of Barranquilla continues to provide temporary basic care for animals at the Animal Welfare Center, despite the ongoing contractual process for a change of administration. This announcement comes in response to a complaint made on social media regarding the suspension of services at the agency.

The District Mayor’s Office stated that management of the mobile emergency and sterilization units will be resumed with the new validity. Animals in need, such as dogs, cats, and horses, can receive care at the Animal Welfare Center from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on route 11 # 4 – 413 in the town of Juan Mina.

Rescued animals are receiving temporary care, including veterinary health and comprehensive well-being services, such as veterinary offices, waiting areas, and basic health care. The district administration noted that during the opening period of the CBA, 3,739 animals were cared for, many of which arrived mistreated or in delicate health conditions. The Animal Welfare Center continues to provide crucial services for animals in need despite the ongoing contractual process.

