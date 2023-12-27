The Fiesta de Mi Pueblo graced the Cali Fair

The second day of the Cali Fair was dressed in the colors, music and magic of Valle del Cauca culture. The ‘Street of Flavor’, located between 13th and 39th streets, was the epicenter of a parade that dazzled locals and strangers, showing the richness of the customs and cultural diversity of the region.

Big celebration

The third version of La Fiesta de Mi Pueblo has exceeded all expectations. With 42 troupes and 15 majestic floats, this parade has been an open window to the essence of Valle del Cauca. Under the motto “What We Are”, the cultural display highlighted the unique characteristics of the 42 municipalities, celebrating their heritage, gastronomy, art and historical legacy.

Carolina Campo, general coordinator of the event, said: “More than 2,500 artists, some traveling long distances, have shared their talent and dedication to make this party an unforgettable experience.”

A commitment to the Valle del Cauca identity

The 2023 edition of La Fiesta de Mi Pueblo has gone further, focusing on the nature and biodiversity of Valle del Cauca. The floats, true works of art in motion, have highlighted the value of the flora, fauna and ecosystems of the region.

This festival, which brought together thousands in the capital of Valle del Cauca, became a reference for identity and sense of belonging. It is the ideal space to enhance Valle del Cauca pride and transmit it to new generations.

