Man. United-Aston Villa 3-2: video, gol e highlights

Aston Villa loses 3-2 against Manchester United and does not respond to Liverpool who provisionally remains in the lead alone. Match directed by the guests in the first half with goals from McGinn and Dendoncker. In the second half Garnacho steals the show: he finds the goal in the 59th minute to shorten the score and then in the 71st minute he hits a left-footed shot through Martinez to make it 2-2. Then the former Atalanta player Hojlund scores the goal to make it 3-2, his 1st in the Premier League

