Borussia Mönchengladbach: The deep depression

NAt the end of 2020, quite a few believed that Mönchengladbach was facing a great future, and that a renaissance of the golden 1970s could even be imminent. Borussia even made it into the round of 16 in the Champions League, and for the first time in 43 years the club was among the top 16 teams in Europe.

Today the club is caught in the no man’s land of the table. It is difficult for fans and players alike to find anything motivating to gain from the current competition. How could this happen?