POZZOL GROPPO

Alessandro Bossi, Ciarlaschi, and Eleanna Silvani (Azalai) from Tortona won the “Marcia delle Pesche”, a mountain race of km. 6 disputed in Pozzol Groppo, valid for the Gp Fidal Pavia. Bossi preceded Simone Cavanna, Cus Parma, and the Garlaschese specialist Gianluca Atzori. Behind Silvani were placed the two runners of the Running Oltrepo, Paola Zani and Michela Sturla.

In the men, over 35 category Stefano Contardi, Pavese Voghera, lined up the Pavese of Azalai Stefano Pedrazzani and Stefano Donno, Buccella Runner Vigevano. Ciarlaschi double in the over 40: Emanuele Massoni first and Ivan Palumbo second. Fabio Andreoli, Ciarlaschi, won the over 45s on Stefano Trovamala, Bio Correndo, and Fabio Malaspina, Running Oltrepo. Behind Atzori in the over 50s are Alessandro Bassi, Bio Correndo, and Piergiuseppe Cordara, Scalo Voghera. Roberto Sartor, Sai Frecce Bianche, won in the over 55 over Paolo Giudici, 100 Towers. Francesco Macrì, Pavese, returned to the race and immediately won among the over 65s over Fabrizio Tiozzo, Garlaschese, and Roberto Andreetta, Scalo. Pavese Voghera double in the over 70s: Francesco Puccio first and Giancarlo Sfondrini second. In senior women first Benedetta Novanzino, Buccella Vigevano. In the over 35s, team mate Chantal Bega was placed behind Zani. Third place in the over 40 for a Silvia Malagoli, Garlaschese, still bruised. In the over 50s, the Piedmontese specialist Claudia Fossa lines up Franca Re from Tortona and Valerie Foqueray from Garlaschese. Milena Maggi, Avis Pavia, won the over 70s against the two from Pavese Francesca Mattiolo and Carilla Invernizzi. In the ranking of the groups first place for Athletics Pavese Voghera. –