The Boston Bruins became the team with the fastest 50-season win in National Hockey League (NHL) history, beating Detroit Red Wings 3-2. At the same time, the Bruins, already trailing 2-0, snatched the previous record from the Red Wings to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

AP/Mary Schwalm



Boston has 50 wins in 64 games, surpassing the 66 game mark shared by the Red Wings (1995-96) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19). Garnet Hathaway scored the winner with 6:06 left on Saturday. Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, who currently have the best goalie in the league (1.89 goals per game) in Swede Linus Ullmark.

The Minnesota Wild defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 without the injured top scorer Kirill Kaprisow and Marco Rossi. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury laid the foundation with 18 saves in the first third (1-0).

