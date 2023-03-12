Did you know that by keeping certain foods in the refrigerator, you shorten the shelf life of the food?

Izvor: Shutterstock/DGLimages

Most people in Serbia keep tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers in the refrigerator… These are just some of the foods that are better to store outside the refrigerator, according to nutritionists. While the refrigerator keeps certain foods fresh and extends their shelf life, nutritionist Nataša Đukić points out that there are foods that should not be stored in the refrigerator, as well as foods that should not be kept together.

“Although some food products are good in combination with each other, they really cannot coexist when it comes to storage. Some foods emit ethylene, a gas that causes products to ripen prematurely. There are products that are sensitive to the gas and can spoil faster if exposed to it. That’s why some foods should avoid each other, at all costs,” stated Nataša on her Instagram profile and added:

“When it comes to storing food, you should keep in mind that certain foods are better stored outside the refrigerator,” said Nataša, and here are the foods in question:

DO NOT STORE TOGETHER:

Avocado

Banana

Apples

Peaches

Melons

Mango

DO NOT STORE IN THE FRIDGE:

Tomato

Cucumber

Red onion

Potatoes

Lemon

Buy luk

(WORLD)