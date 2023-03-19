Both Austrian beach volleyball duos were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Challenge tournament of the second highest ProTour category in La Paz, Mexico. Dorina and Ronja Klinger lost 2-1 (-18, 17, -10) to US duo Savannah Simo and Toni Rodriguez on Sunday. Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz also lost 2-1 (-17, 31, -11) to Dutchmen Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot.

In the games for third place, the pairs of the Austrian Volleyball Association (ÖVV) meet Brazilian teams. The Klinger sisters compete with Taina/Victoria. Evandro/Arthur are waiting for Seidl/Pristauz, who defeated their former partners Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller 2-0 in the round of 16. The tournament is the start of the Olympic qualification for the ÖVV couples.