Handball: HC Elbflorenz against Constance early on the road to victory

Handball: HC Elbflorenz against Constance early on the road to victory

Hosts quickly set themselves apart

The Dresdeners started like firefighters in front of 1,736 spectators in the BallsportArena and overran the guests from Constance, who initially presented themselves as completely indisposed. It took a quarter of an hour before HSG scored the first goal through Niklas Ingenpass. The home side were already ahead by seven goals. The Göde protégés didn’t give up and pulled away to 17:6 before the break.

Dresden is letting the reins slip a bit

After the change, hardly anything changed in the picture, HC Elbflorenz continued to circulate. In the 36th minute, the Saxons had thrown out a twelve-goal lead for the first time (22:10), but then let the reins slip a bit.

Shortly before the end, the team from Lake Constance was able to reduce the deficit to 24:30 (57 th ) with a four-goal run, but they couldn’t embarrass Dresden any longer. With a converted seven-metre throw, Dresden’s Maurice Niestroj put the end to a superior game by HC Elbflorenz a second before the end. The hosts’ best thrower was Lukas Wucherpfennig with six goals.

