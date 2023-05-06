Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Late goals give Blues first win under Frank Lampard

Two late goals finally gave Frank Lampard his first win since his return as Chelsea’s interim manager.
The Blues had lost all four Premier League games since Lampard’s return in April, but had led through Conor Gallagher’s early header.
Matias Vina levelled for Bournemouth, but Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix struck inside the last 10 minutes.
Relegation remains a possibility for the Cherries with three games left, while Chelsea are 11th in the table.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling among five players left out from the side that had lost 3-1 at Arsenal in their previous outing, Chelsea were much improved with 21-year-old Noni Madueke a particular threat on the right-hand side.
Bournemouth’s best spell came early in the second half when Vina missed a chance for a second and Dango Ouattara headed over from close range, but Gary O’Neil’s side still have a good chance of avoiding a quick return to the Championship with games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton to come.
They are currently nine points clear of the bottom three, although some teams still have four matches to play.
AFC Bournemouth
-
Squad number13Player nameNeto
-
Squad number15Player nameA Smith
-
Squad number25Player nameyear
-
Squad number5Player nameKelly
-
Squad number18Player namevineyard
-
Squad number14Player nameRothwell
-
Squad number8Player namelerma
-
Squad number11Player nameOuattara
-
Squad number29Player nameBilling
-
Squad number10Player nameChristie
-
Squad number9Player nameSolanke
-
Squad number4Player nameL Cook
-
Squad number7Player nameBrooks
-
Squad number24Player nameSemen
-
Squad number32Player nameAnthony
Chelsea
-
Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
-
Squad number14Player nameChalobah
-
Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
-
Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
-
Squad number21Player nameChilwell
-
Squad number7Player nameKante
-
Squad number5Player nameFernández
-
Squad number23Player nameGallagher
-
Squad number31Player nameMadueke
-
Squad number29Player nameHavertz
-
Squad number15Player nameMudryk
-
Squad number11Player nameJoao Felix
-
Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
-
Squad number17Player nameSterling
-
Squad number22Player nameZiyech
-
Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Neto
- 15A Smith
- 25yearBooked at 45mins
- 5Kelly
- 18vineyard
- 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 59′minutes
- 8lerma
- 11Ouattara
- 29BillingSubstituted forAnthonyat 83′minutes
- 10ChristieSubstituted forSemenat 84′minutes
- 9SolankeSubstituted forBrooksat 90′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 4L Cook
- 6Mepham
- 7Brooks
- 17Stacey
- 24Semen
- 27Zabarnyi
- 32Anthony
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 4BadiashileBooked at 65mins
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 75′minutes
- 7KanteBooked at 20minsSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 63′minutes
- 5Fernández
- 23Gallagher
- 31MaduekeSubstituted forZiyechat 76′minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forJoao Felixat 84′minutes
- 15MudrykBooked at 15minsSubstituted forSterlingat 63′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 10Pulisic
- 11Joao Felix
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 67Hall
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 10,357
Live Text
-
Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.
-
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3.
-
Attempt missed. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
-
Substitution, Bournemouth. David Brooks replaces Dominic Solanke.
-
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).
-
Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
-
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo.
-
Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Ryan Christie.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. John Felix replaces Kai Havertz.
-
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Philip Billing.
-
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 2. Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a set piece situation.
-
Hand ball by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
-
Attempt blocked. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
-
Attempt missed. Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma with a headed pass following a corner.
-
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
-
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
-
Philip Billing (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Noni Madueke.