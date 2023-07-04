Bouzková believes in the power of Wimbledon, she bought a hat with strawberries

After successfully entering Wimbledon, tennis player Marie Bouzková came to the press in a white cap with a strawberry print. It was at the All England Club that she won her only Grand Slam quarter-final last year and believes that she will be able to improve this year’s variable season on the London grass. After the victory over the Swiss qualifier Simona Waltertová 6:1, 6:4, she told Czech journalists that she will continue to stick to the rituals from last year and wants to take positives from every match.

