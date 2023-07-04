Home » Bouzková believes in the power of Wimbledon, she bought a hat with strawberries
Sports

Bouzková believes in the power of Wimbledon, she bought a hat with strawberries

by admin

After successfully entering Wimbledon, tennis player Marie Bouzková came to the press in a white cap with a strawberry print. It was at the All England Club that she won her only Grand Slam quarter-final last year and believes that she will be able to improve this year’s variable season on the London grass. After the victory over the Swiss qualifier Simona Waltertová 6:1, 6:4, she told Czech journalists that she will continue to stick to the rituals from last year and wants to take positives from every match.

See also  Irving's vaccination hopes to weaken the Nets' refusal to replace training grounds

You may also like

Yael Padilla Emerges as the New 10 for...

The PP will review the Coastal Law to...

Austrian women receive wild card for final round

Seine-Saint-Denis in the starting blocks for the 2024...

Hangzhou’s Tianmuli: A Fashionable Art Park Redefining Urban...

Edwards among the maximalists. Thanks to the contract...

Ajax: Dutch giants look for a fresh start...

Hopefully it can be seen that I’m a...

Taine Plumtree: Wales name new Scarlets signing in...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy