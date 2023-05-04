Boxer approaches for the initial greeting and the opponent takes the opportunity to knock him out: the video goes viral

For the opening salute of the match the boxer tries to touch the glove of the opponent, who takes advantage of it incorrectly and knocks him out: it happened during the boxing match at the 52 kg limit between Jayson Santanaresponsible for the unsportsmanlike gesture, and the boxer Kenneth Jamerson, whose record is 7 matches and as many defeats. As the video shows, the match begins and Jamerson approaches for the touch of the gloves: Santana notices it and throws a lethal combination left-right I put “knock out” the opponent. The match ends 18 seconds from the start, between controversy on the attitude of the Puerto Rican boxer, who took advantage of the cordiality shown by his challenger: it is also true that, as the referees remind us before each match, it is necessary protect yourself at all times.

Undefeated fighter KO’s his journeyman opponent, instead of touching gloves. The opponent was 0 wins 7 losses. pic.twitter.com/81TyEQiH3d — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) May 1, 2023