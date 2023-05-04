Traveling on the same journey: “May Day” passenger flow peak exceeds Spring Festival travel, domestic travel, outbound travel fully recover_Oriental Fortune Network

May 3,Same journeyThe release of the “May 1st Holiday Travel Consumption Report” shows that during the “May 1st” holiday in 2023, the domestic tourism market will usher in a consumption boom as a whole. peak.

Among domestic destinations, the popularity of tourism in third-tier cities and below has grown rapidly, and hotel bookings in third-tier and fifth-tier cities have all increased by more than 150% year-on-year. The proportion of student groups in the tourist population has increased significantly, and new forms of travel such as “special forces” tourism and immersive tourism have emerged, driving the diversified development of the domestic tourism market. In addition, the outbound travel market during the “May Day” holiday ushered in a full recovery, with international hotel bookings surpassing the same period in 2019, and international air ticket bookings returning to the level of the same period in 2019.

