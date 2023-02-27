news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 27 – The Italy of women’s boxing is preparing for the Elite World Championships which will take place in India, in New Delhi, from March 14 to 26, in which 9 countries will not participate (Ukraine, USA, Canada, Great Britain, Poland, Holland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Ireland) due to the presence of the Russia national team. So today the blue technical staff, led by the coach Emanuele Renzini, has summoned ten athletes for the meeting scheduled from Thursday, and until March 12, in the federal technical center of Assisi/S.Maria degli Angeli.



At the end of this same meeting, the list of players called up for the world tournament will be announced, meanwhile Roberta Bonatti (48 kg), Giordana Sorrentino (50 kg), Sirine Chaarabi (52 kg), Olena Savchuk (54 kg) will train in Umbria , Irma Testa (54 kg), Alessia Mesiano and Rebecca Nicoli (60 kg), Assunta Canfora (63 kg), Angela Carini (66 kg), Melissa Gemini (70 kg).



