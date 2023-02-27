“Effort is work for maximum unity. Taking care of the history and values ​​of the Democratic Party and projecting them into the future”. the first words of the new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, to the Nazarene. “As we hold this history together we also hold together the cultures that forged this party. We work for the relaunch“. “We will meet in these days with my team to understand the first steps and the first choices. But I would like to say, on participation, that we want to work immediately to open the new membership as soon as possible“. “This handover, symbolic, then we will wait for the assembly, on March 12, for the formal election. We discussed the challenges, the administrative, the European ones, which are a fundamental appointment“.

The new secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein al Nazareno met the outgoing secretary, Enrico Letta. It was the first time that Schlein crossed the door of the national headquarters of the Democratic Party as secretary. The visit continued with a greeting to the employees of the Nazarene. It was a informal handover between Letta and the new secretary. Instead, it is March 12 is the date scheduled for the Pd assembly to be held which will officially proclaim Elly Schlein secretary.

But already come the first distinction on the part of the more centrists between the Dems and those who do not recognize themselves in the program of the new secretary. “It is a distinct and distant Democratic Party from the one we had founded which brought together different political cultures from the left to the center, with democratic Catholics, the popular and the Margherita. Today it legitimately becomes a left-wing party that has nothing to do with our history , with our values ​​and our tradition”. He said it the founder of the Pd, Beppe Fioroni, on Tg2000 who adds: “This is why we have created a new network of Catholics and Democrats ‘Popular Platform – New Times’ to make it the home of all those popular and Catholics who have been marginalized and alienated”.

“Should I make my mandate available as a ‘welcome’ gesture? I can only speak for myself: it is natural that this is the case. With the election of the new secretary, I would find it normal for the mandate to be put back, I would have done so even if Bonaccini had won And it is true that the parliamentary groups are the place where the party will make the toughest and most determined opposition. The Chamber is the place where today we have managed to make this opposition, I am thinking of the issues of justice, NGOs and the budget maneuver I will continue to do my part”, he told the Ligurian broadcaster Telenord Debora Serracchiani, Pd group leader to the Chamber.

“Elly Schlein’s victory in the Pd primaries gives us an unexpected result, which must seriously question us: what was decided by the members was unprecedentedly overturned by the vote in the gazebo, also a symptom of a political system that thrives on enthusiasm and the desire for change. For this reason, the outcome of the vote represents a novelty in the progressive field which is perhaps destined to change the way we conceive of representation”. Thus in a note the vice president of the European Parliament Pina Picierno, candidate in tandem with Stefano Bonaccini for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “In the many things read, seen and heard by influencers, intellectuals, municipal and regional councilors, writers and journalists, it was evident that many non-voters of the Democratic Party would also go to the polls, with the aim of changing the political line of the party, a new line identified with Elly’s candidacy. As I have often repeated in this congress, change, necessary and useful, is one thing, and another is to remove the reasons that led to the birth of the Democratic Party,” added Picierno. I think it must be based on this, as well as on good intentions. dialogue on the future of the Party, its alliances and its way of being in Italian and European politics, on support for Kyiv and its resistance, on its international position and on the fight against all illiberal regimes, on the South and its delays, on its reformist and reforming vocation which was sanctioned by the Lingotto charter of values”, continues the note. “For these challenges, I wish Elly Schlein and all of us a good job. Finally, I would like to thank Stefano Bonaccini with whom I shared months of common work: if this congress was held with respect and a constituent spirit, it is above all due to him and to the ability to always put politics first”, concludes Picierno.

WISHES AND CONGRATULATIONS FROM THE POLITICAL WORLD

ANSA agency ‘We will be a problem for the Meloni government. The sinking of migrants in Calabria weighs on the conscience of the executive’. Schlein wins the primary with 53.8% to 46.2%. Bonaccini: ‘Now it’s Elly’s turn to show the way’. Turnout around one million voters. Meloni: ‘Congratulations to Schlein and congratulations to the Democratic Party. The election of a young woman can help the left to look ahead.’ From Meloni to Fratoianni, how politics welcomes Elly Schlein (ANSA)

Congratulations to Elly Schlein and congratulations to the Democratic Party for mobilizing its voters in Congress. I hope that the election of a young woman to lead Via del Nazareno will help the left to look forward and not backwards. The prime minister says so Giorgia Meloni

Compliments to Elly Schlein and best wishes for her work also came from Pier Luigi Bersani.”His victory – he declared – took place with an unprecedented reversal of the members’ vote, clear proof that for some time the Democratic Party has not been able to look outside itself, not even to see who was at his doorstep”. “Today there are the conditions for a real constitutional process. From these primaries also comes a message for all the progressive forces, in the phase of this right in government. Enough with the identity and Ptolemaic logics; it is necessary to show the generosity of a true openness that gathers the political and social energies for the alternative. Those who still choose party pride, self-sufficiency and politicism, those who still think of dancing alone will quickly put themselves out of touch with half the country.”

THE PRIMARIES

Elly Schlein is the new secretary of the Democratic Party. In 80% of the seats scrutinized, she is ahead of Stefano Bonaccini: 53.8% against 46.2%. She is the first woman to lead the party. She and she is the youngest: she is 38 years old. With a short speech, the challenger acknowledged defeat: “The first thing I ask is to give Elly Schlein a round of applause – said Bonaccini – I heard her and congratulated her, good luck for the great responsibility that takes over leadership of the party. Elly has prevailed and I’m available to lend a hand.” No split, Bonaccini reiterated: “Starting tomorrow we all have to lend a hand to relaunch the Democratic Party, we feel the responsibility to make ourselves available, we have to lend a hand to Elly. I’ve always said it: if I had won, I would have asked Elly to give me a hand, Elly prevailed and without asking anything for me I’m ready to lend a hand”. For Schlein, Senator Dario Franceschini was among the first to comment: “An overwhelming wave that no one believed. A wave of hopes, anger, pride, enthusiasm that led the democratic people to choose to be guided towards the future from a young woman. Today truly begins a new story”. According to data from her committee, Schlein is ahead in 14 regions and in many cities, such as Naples, Milan and Bologna. Her results indicate her first in Liguria and Sicily. And in Tuscany, where the new regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Emiliano Fossi, is also part of Schlein’s team. In Puglia, on the other hand, Bonaccini is in the lead, also ahead of Caserta. The first images of the queues at the polling stations in the morning brought some calm to the rooms of the Democratic Party. And in Schlein’s team, which has always considered high attendance a plus. The data for the day immediately went beyond expectations: almost 600,000 voters at 1 pm. In the end there were one million. It’s not the 3.5 million in 2007 or the 1.6 million in 2019. But it’s still an unexpected result on the eve, when the two contenders were struggling to say goodbye and, cornered, they said that already one million voters would be been a success. The expectations for the new season of the Pd also focus on the ability of those who go to sit at the Nazarene to build a new team, to move on with the managers.