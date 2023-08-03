Russia Adds Norway to List of Countries Committing Hostile Acts Against Russian Diplomatic Missions

Title: Russia Adds Norway to List of Countries Committing “Hostile Actions” Against Russian Diplomatic Missions

[Insert City], Russia – In a move that further escalates tensions between Russia and Norway, the Russian government has officially added Norway to its list of countries committing “hostile actions” against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad. The announcement was made by the Russian government press service on Wednesday.

The list, which identifies countries that engage in “hostile actions,” imposes restrictions on embassies, consulates, and representative offices in Russia when it comes to the hiring of individuals residing on Russian territory. The restrictions set by the decree can range from a complete ban on employment to a specific cap on the number of Russian residents that those countries are allowed to hire.

Under the newly implemented decree, Norway has been assigned a limit of 27 employees for its diplomatic missions in Russia. The Russian government released a statement addressing the decision, stating that it is in accordance with the presidential decree “On the application of measures against the unfriendly actions of foreign States.” The statement also added that the list is not final and may be expanded considering the ongoing hostile actions directed against Russian missions abroad.

Norway finds itself in the company of several other countries on the list, including the United States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia, and Slovakia. These countries have similarly been accused of committing “hostile actions” against Russian diplomatic missions.

It is worth noting that Norway was previously added to Russia’s “hostile countries” list in March 2022, shortly after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Nonetheless, the country has now also found itself included in the list of countries committing “hostile actions” against Russian missions, suggesting a further deterioration in bilateral relations.

In addition to the list of “hostile actions” countries, Russia maintains another list known as the “hostile countries” list, which includes nations such as Australia, Albania, Andorra, the United States, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Canada, and Switzerland, among others.

The recent move by Russia to include Norway in the list of countries committing “hostile actions” underscores the increasing tensions between the two nations. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this decision will impact diplomatic relations and the flow of personnel between Russia and Norway.

