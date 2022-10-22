Home Sports Boxing, Testa (for confirmation) and Bonatti in the final at the European Championships
Boxing, Testa (for confirmation) and Bonatti in the final at the European Championships

Boxing, Testa (for confirmation) and Bonatti in the final at the European Championships

The two blue against two Bulgarians. Italy already with 3 assigned bronzes

Five medals remain but with only two chances of them becoming gold. Because to win the semifinals of the amateur European Championships in Budva (Montenegro) were two blue out of five: the outgoing champion Irma Testa (57 kg) and Roberta Bonatti (48), who tomorrow will be able to try to fight for gold. Both battling against the Bulgarians Staneva and Asenova. In the semifinals, the defender of Torre Annunziata beats Walsh (Irl) 4-1, while the Piacenza beats Resztang (Ing) 4-1. They stop at bronze (5 medals in total, equaled the tally of 2004 and 2019) because they are beaten 5-0: Savchuk (52) from Kob (Ucr), Gemini (70) from Desmond (Irl) and Sorrentino from Cakiroglu (Tur).

The Olympic bronze Testa says: “I found myself in front of a very good and experienced opponent, who I managed to beat thanks to a very careful match tactically and mentally. I had a bit of difficulty in the second, but thanks to a great third round, I managed to win. ” And Bonatti: “Delighted both for the victory and for having taken revenge on Resztan, who had beaten me in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Tomorrow against Staneva will be another rematch, given that I lost against her at the EU Championships in Cascia. of 2017. “

October 21, 2022 (change October 21, 2022 | 22:48)

