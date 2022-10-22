Five medals remain but with only two chances of them becoming gold. Because to win the semifinals of the amateur European Championships in Budva (Montenegro) were two blue out of five: the outgoing champion Irma Testa (57 kg) and Roberta Bonatti (48), who tomorrow will be able to try to fight for gold. Both battling against the Bulgarians Staneva and Asenova. In the semifinals, the defender of Torre Annunziata beats Walsh (Irl) 4-1, while the Piacenza beats Resztang (Ing) 4-1. They stop at bronze (5 medals in total, equaled the tally of 2004 and 2019) because they are beaten 5-0: Savchuk (52) from Kob (Ucr), Gemini (70) from Desmond (Irl) and Sorrentino from Cakiroglu (Tur).