Brad Pitt and driving instructor Lewis Hamilton

A film will be shot at Silverstone and Budapest during the race weekends. The main actor, Brad Pitt, sits behind the wheel of a racing car between official Formula 1 practice sessions.

Director Joseph Kosinki with actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris (from left) at the Silverstone circuit.

In Formula 1, drivers rarely express undisguised admiration for a rival. But they found their new colleague, who was at the driver briefing at Silverstone two weeks ago, at least “cool”. Meet: Sonny Hayes, car number seven, at the start for the Apex team. Never heard? No wonder the story is just beginning.

